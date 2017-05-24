Khartoum — The Minister of State for Justice, Tahani ToraD-Dabba affirmed that assuming positions in Sudan is not connected with religious and belief condition, referring to existence of many Christians in legislative councils and government offices.

She said "the state gives concern to Christian's affairs through Churches Affairs Department at Ministry of Endowments, which cares with their charity and religious activities in Sudan.

The Minister of State underlined during her meeting with Official of Freedoms and Religions at US Department of State, Eyan Turner , who is visiting the Sudan to acquaint with religious freedoms in the country in order to prepare the annual report about freedoms and religions in the World, protection of rights of minority by the constitution and laws.

Tahani explained that demolition of some buildings, including churches and mosques, came with framework of physical urban planning and has nothing to do with religious affiliations.

She affirmed continuity of reform of national laws to come in line with the constitution and international conventions.

Mr. Turner, on his part, commended improvement of relations between Sudan and US, pointing out that his visit came within framework of development of relations between the two countries.

He asserted that his visit came as part of consultations and dialogue between Sudan and US to avoid future dereliction in the relations between the two countries.