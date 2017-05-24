Nigeria: Kano Attracts $200 Million Foreign Investments in 2 Years

Kano — Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said yesterday that the state government under his watch has attracted $200 million foreign investments and expended over N3 billion in building shops to boost trade and business activities in the state in the last 2 years.

According to the governor, the Internal Revenue Generation of the state increased to a significant level, which is a major shift from the past administration's efforts.

Speaking during the KanoInvestment and Economic Summit (KIES), Ganduje described the summit as part of enhancing economic viability of the federal government. The governor added that the investments are in different sectors including agriculture, health and infrastructure.

He disclosed that such a huge investment of N3 billion was used to build hundreds of shops in Kwari market, the largest garment and fabrics market across the West Africa region.

Ganduje said investment in the market will be rewarding in the nearest future and that it will, in turn, fetch the government huge revenue, which will be enough to propel the State to a self-sustaining entity.

Also speaking at the occasion was the minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, who represented Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.

He described the theme of the summit, 'Transforming the Economy Of Kano: Turning Challenges Into Opportunities' as very apt and capturing what the federal government is trying to do.

Udoma said that the federal government inherited a collapsing economy as a result of an unchecked corruption and the destruction of oil pipelines by the Niger Delta militants.

While thanking Governor Ganduje for doing the right thing at the right time, the minister stated that the federal government was charting a new direction for the economy.