Nigeria: Amaechi Threatens to Sue Wike Over Alleged $43 Million Fraud, Cultism

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has threatened legal action against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for allegedly accusing him of stealing $43million.

Amaechi said Wike's "cooked-up vile and malicious allegations" that he was also recruiting cultists to unleash mayhem, was not different from his earlier accusations against him.

The decision to go to court followed Wike's allegation that his predecessor had formed a new cult group, which would be armed to create insecurity in the state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Amaechi described the allegation as a fabrication by the governor to create confusion and distract attention, because he didn't provide any evidence to back up his claim.

The minister buttressed his position with the recent claim by the governor that the over $43million found in an Ikoyi apartment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were the funds that he stole from the state.

He expressed concern that Wike was yet to take the Federal Government to court, as he promised, if it failed to release the alleged stolen funds to the state.

The minister said the governor did not show up in court, nor was he represented before Justice Muslim Hassan of the Federal High Court, Lagos, when such an opportunity came on May 6.

He dismissed the allegation as a politically motivated plot that would not stand the test of time.He urged the security agents to monitor the developments in the state to avoid further killings in the state.