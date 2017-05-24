Somalia: Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Bomb Attack in Bosaso

The Islamic State Militants in Somalia have claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide attack in the port town of Bosaso on Tuesday evening, which left at least three people dead.

In a statement released by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant's official Amaq news agency, ISIL said they killed Police officers in the attack carried out by its bomber.

The bomber blew himself up at a security checkpoint near a a hotel in the commercial city of Puntland shortly after the evening prayer, according to Radio Shabele's reporter in the area.

The latest reports said the death toll jumped to 5 people, among them Policemen.

A suicide bomber strapped with explosives rushed toward the police at the checkpoint at a busy junction, before blowing himself up, a witness told Radio Shabelle.

Tuesday's attack is the latest attack in an escalating campaign by Al-Shabab in the coastal city, which lies on the Gulf of Aden, and serves the main port and commercial hub for Puntland.