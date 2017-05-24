23 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Bomb Attack in Bosaso

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Islamic State Militants in Somalia have claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide attack in the port town of Bosaso on Tuesday evening, which left at least three people dead.

In a statement released by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant's official Amaq news agency, ISIL said they killed Police officers in the attack carried out by its bomber.

The bomber blew himself up at a security checkpoint near a a hotel in the commercial city of Puntland shortly after the evening prayer, according to Radio Shabele's reporter in the area.

The latest reports said the death toll jumped to 5 people, among them Policemen.

A suicide bomber strapped with explosives rushed toward the police at the checkpoint at a busy junction, before blowing himself up, a witness told Radio Shabelle.

Tuesday's attack is the latest attack in an escalating campaign by Al-Shabab in the coastal city, which lies on the Gulf of Aden, and serves the main port and commercial hub for Puntland.

Somalia

Somali PM to Visit Troops At Balli Doogle Airbase

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and a delegation he is leading is expected to pay a short visit to Lower… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.