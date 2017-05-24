Nigeria: Buhari Has Paid His Dues to Nigerians - Presidency

The Presidency said yesterday that President Muhammadu Buhari has paid his dues to Nigerians and that he would win another election resoundingly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this at a briefing with State House reporters, on the second anniversary of the present administration.

He was joined by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina and the Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.

Responding to a question on the complaints of hunger by the ordinary Nigerian, Shehu said 'there is happiness in the land.'

He said: "The ordinary Nigerian is the most important pillar for the Buhari administration. It is not the rich, and their confidence in the president has remained unshaken all the while. This thing we talk about whistle blower, Nigerians have seen it and Nigerians are happy that their monies that were stolen are being recovered. Look at what we used to have. Boko Haram was active in Abuja. In Kaduna, 20 Okada riders were blown up in one day.

"These were ordinary people. Those who could buy protection for themselves, who could buy bullet proof cars for themselves were not the targets of Boko Haram. It is you and l. Ordinary people who went to church on Sundays, were blown up with bombs."

He said the Federal Government was still detaining a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, because there were many cases against him for which he had not been granted bail.

Shehu also explained that the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim Zakzaky, was still in detention for his own safety, saying there could be violence if he was freed.

On the concerns over alleged 'coup plot', Adesina explained that the recent disclosure by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, was a routine warning to soldiers.

"The army has spoken and let us take that position. What the Chief of Army Staff said was a routine warning that goes to military officers, don't hobnob with politicians and the army has explained the position, let's take that position and not stretch it beyond what the military has said because they are the ones that can give us the definitive position and they have spoken on it," he said.