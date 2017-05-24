24 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: ERA Awards 17.4 Billion Birr Road Projects to Local, Foreign Contractors

By Sintayehu Tamirat

The Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) awarded road construction and renovation projects worth 17.4 billion Birr to local and foreign contractors.

After signing the construction agreement yesterday, ERA General Director Araya Girmay said: " A total of 1,007 km road will be constructed and renovated .Such infrastructure development will for sure play a pivotal role in creating single political economy community as the roads traversing various states, zones and woredas ."

He also noted that the roads would expedite nationwide urbanization , social and economic integration efforts.

"The agreement can be seen as a breakthrough in attaining GTP II - set goals in the road sector development ," the director added.

As authority awarded 12 projects to local construction contractors and seven to the foreign ones, the move would give impetus in the efforts of building the capacity of local contractors, according to Araya.

On the occasion, Orchid Business Group Managing Director Hailealem Worku said: "We are grateful to ERA as it has made Ethiopian contractors competent enough to bid with international contractors."

Among the foreign construction firms, China Gezhouba Group Company Ltd. Representative Yong Qian for his part said his company would deploy high level technicians and quality machinery as well as latest technology to heighten the quality of project undertakings.

The Authority has allocated 43.4 billion Birr to road construction and renovation projects in this fiscal year. The total length of road projects given to various contractors has so far reached to 2,749km.The projects as well are expected to create over 25,000 jobs.

