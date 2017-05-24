Photo: Stephen Otage/Daily Monitor

Left to right: Uganda’s ambassador to the Gulf, Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu, Gender minister Janat Mukwaya and Qatar’s Labour minister Eisa Saad Alijafali Al-Naimi during the signing of the labour agreement in Doha.

Ugandan workers who are abused in the Middle East disappear on arrival there and end up in the wrong hands, some labour exporting companies claim.

Gordon Mugyenyi, the managing director of Middle East Consultants, a company which exports labour from Uganda to Qatar and Bahrain, said employees reach their destinations and disappear in search of 'greener pastures.'

"Here we are dealing with Ugandans whose dreams are not to come back to Uganda. Any slight chance they get with good pay, they will disappear.

Unfortunately, they fall in bad hands, then they start crying again," he told journalists at the ministry of gender offices on May 22. Mugyenyi added that although there are many unlicensed companies taking workers abroad, Ugandans don't like to meet their part of the contractual bargain.

"They don't want to pay our [travel and resettlement] fee; so, when they find any opportunity to dodge, they will go without thinking twice," he said.

According to the ministry of gender, over 15,000 Ugandans are in the Middle East working as guards, maids, cooks, drivers and waitresses.

NEW LEASE

At the press conference, the permanent secretary of the ministry of gender, Pius Bigirimana, announced that Ugandan workers in the Middle East will no longer pay air travel expenses, passport and transport fees.

Bigirimana said the fees waiver will only be applicable for Middle East countries that Uganda has signed bilateral agreements with. Uganda has 65 certified companies allowed to export labour.

"Currently, Uganda has signed agreements with only Saudi Arabia and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," he said. "The waiver is strictly for domestic workers, the professionals will have to pay."

Andrew Kameraho, the chairperson, Uganda Association of External Recruitment Agencies (UAERA), said it costs $1,500 - $2,000 to process travel documents for one to go to the Middle East. He applauded the government's initiative, but also called for the support to extend to professionals.

Bigirimana explained that in addition to free travel, the ministry will carry out regular monitoring visits to host countries.

"The foreign recruitment company will not transfer responsibility over a domestic worker to an individual," he said. "The company will retain full responsibility over any worker recruited from Uganda during the contract period."