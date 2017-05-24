23 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sh3bn Airport Hotel Unveiled At JKIA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
Kenya's first five-star airport hotel - the La Zizi Premier - has officially been launched at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — Kenya's first five-star airport hotel - the Lazizi Premier - has officially been launched at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The luxury facility that has been built on a 1.5-acre piece of land at Kenya's main airport cost Sh3 billion.

According to one of the directors Shivan Patel, the new hotel has provided about 1000 direct and indirect jobs.

Speaking to Capital FM Business, Patel says the airport is banking on the expansion of the airport and increased stopovers as well as improved tourism numbers.

"The ongoing expansion of the airport that includes the new Terminal 1A has seen annual passengers hit 7.5 million that is a huge market for us. Recently, the airport got category one status paving way for US airlines to come to Kenya, this means more business... there is a huge market for us here," he explained.

The remodeling of Terminal 1B, C and Terminal 1D at JKIA was expected to kick off in March 2017.

After the completion of the remodeling, JKIA is expected to handle at least 12 million passengers from the current 7.5million annually.

Additionally, the tourism sector has been on the rebound in the past two years.

In 2016, the sector recorded 17.8 per cent increase in earnings for the first time since 2012 to post Sh99.7 billion from Sh84.6 billion.

The number of international visitor arrivals rose by 13.5 per cent to 1.3 million in 2016 owing to improved security and successful high profile conferences hosted in the country.

The sector has benefited from aggressive marketing in the domestic and international markets.

Patel says plans are underway to take the same model to Dar es Salaam's Julius Nyerere International Airport within the next seven months.

The hotel has 144 premium rooms and also features three conference rooms.

Kenya

Rights Activists Want Joho, Waiguru, 18 Others Out Of Polls

Civil society watchdogs have flagged 20 politicians they say should not be allowed to contest in the upcoming elections… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.