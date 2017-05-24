South Africa: Kings Proud of SA 'A' Quartet

The Southern Kings have congratulated four of their players who cracked the nod for the South Africa 'A' side.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee on Tuesday announced the Springboks and SA 'A' teams for the three-match June Incoming Tests against France, as well as the SA 'A' team that will play two matches against the French Barbarians.

Southern Kings captain Lionel Cronje , winger Makazole Mapimpi and loose-forwards Andisa Ntsila and Chris Cloete were named in the South Africa 'A' team. The four players have been instrumental in the Kings' impressive run in this year's Super Rugby competition.Southern Kings Chief Operations Officer, Charl Crous, expressed his pride at the achievement of the quartet.

"We are really pleased for our players. Their selection is not only great news for the Southern Kings team, but it bodes well for rugby in the region," Crous said via a press statement.

"This achievement is also revealing of the hard work that has been put in by our coaching staff who have managed to bring out the best in our players. The four are further elevated as role models for other youngsters in the region who have dreams of playing at the highest level.

"We wish Andisa, Chris, Lionel and Makazole all the best going forward. We know that they will continue to make us proud, and we are confident that they will continue to gain higher honours in future."

An elated Southern Kings head coach, Deon Davids, is also proud of the milestone achieved by his players.

"When very few people gave the Southern Kings a chance, these were some of the players who firmly believed from the onset that good things could be achieved this season by the team and individuals. It is rewarding to see that these players' hard work is being recognised," Davids said.

"I have watched these players and the rest of our squad work tirelessly to become better players. It is therefore just reward to see some of them already reaching such milestones. We are quite confident that they will represent the country with pride, and we look forward to watching them in the green and gold. Their achievement will also act as motivation for the rest of our squad to continue working hard." The SA 'A' squad:

Forwards

Ruan Botha (lock), Sharks

Uzair Cassiem (loose forward), Cheetahs

Chris Cloete (loose forward), Kings

Thomas du Toit (prop), Sharks

Andries Ferreira (lock), Lions

Jason Jenkins (lock), Bulls

Wilco Louw (prop), Stormers

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Sharks

Franco Marais (hooker), Sharks

Ox Nche (prop), Cheetahs

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward), Stormers

Andisa Ntsila (loose forward), Kings

Trevor Nyakane (prop), Bulls

Ramone Samuels (hooker), Stormers

Backs

Ruan Combrinck (wing), Lions

Lionel Cronje (flyhalf), Kings

Juan de Jongh (centre), Stormers

Warrick Gelant (fullback), Bulls

Makazole Mapimpi (wing), Kings

Lionel Mapoe (centre), Lions

Dewaldt Duvenage (scrumhalf), Stormers

Jamba Ulengo (wing), Bulls

Francois Venter (centre), Cheetahs

Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf) Stormers

Harold Vorster (centre), Lions

Fred Zeilinga (flyhalf), Cheetahs

