24 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyans on Twitter Slam Tanzanians After Diss on Unga Crisis and 'Tint'

Photo: allafrica.com
Tanzanian and Kenyans battle on Twitter.
By Chad Kitundu

Kenyans were on the war path with their east African neighbours on Wednesday after a Twitter diss that was too humiliating too handle.

A Tanzanian celebrity sparked the battle after firing a tweet on Kenya ' s rising cost of maize flour and the furore on Khaligraph Jones ' s track toa tint .

Idris Sultan: Someone tell Kenyans to move to Tanzania, Wana shida ya unga na skin color

Idris Sultan is a former Big Brother Africa contestant and was in February among six celebrities summoned by Tanzania ' s Ministry of Internal Security for questioning in an anti-narcotics crackdown.

His post prompted the hashtag #TZvsKE that trended for the better part of Wednesday morning.

