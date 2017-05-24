Parliament — Members of Parliament yesterday castigated minister for ICT and National Guidance, Mr Frank Tumwebaze accusing him of disrespecting Parliament directives and portraying the institution as toothless and less important.

Speaking during Plenary in the wake of a presidential directive to push the SIM card registration deadline to end of August, Buhweju legislator, Francis Mwijukye appealed to Parliament to take action against what he termed as a "blatant disregard of Parliament resolutions" by a minister, who is also a Member of Parliament.

The legislators called for a public apology from Mr Tumwebaze arguing that a strong message needs to be sent to other ministers, especially those who are directed elected to the House, so that Parliament retains its majesty.

"One would understand if an ex office member comes and disparages Parliament but I find it unacceptable that a member voted by the House comes here and disrespects the House. The House should express displeasure about the conduct of the minister and now that he is here it should be his opportune moment to redeem his image," Lwemiyaga County MP, Theodore Ssekikubo said.

The Leader of Opposition, Winfred Kiiza said, "We want the minister to come up with a public apology for not respecting the resolution of this House and for not consulting the chair of this House."

In his defence, Mr Tumwebaze referred to claims that he disrespected and belittled the House as "blatant falsehoods" saying that his conscience is clear about what he said.

"I told the journalists that the Speaker has a right to rebuke her members if she demands performance from them. I said that for the times I have not been in the House, I have written to the Speaker and she has allowed me. To insinuate that in my personal capacity I belittled the speaker is false. I did not do that," he said.

On apologizing for insisting that the deadline will be effected, Mr Tumwebze said he was simply communicating a government position as the information minister.

"I seek guidance from the Speaker and the Prime Minister as the executive. The announcement I made was not a personal decision. It was a decision of cabinet. I take responsibility for communicating a government position. If that angered the House I take responsibility and apologies for that," he said.

Last week, Parliament passed a resolution to have the deadline for the registration of SIM cards pushed by one year to allow for those who are yet to secure national identity cards to get them.

Contrary to the resolution, Mr Tumwebaze went ahead and announced that the ban will be effected albeit the Parliament resolution. He used the word advisory, in describing Parliament resolution.

The Speaker insisted that Mr Tumwebaze should have communicated to Parliament before heading to address the press at Media Centre.

"Whether you were communicating government position, you were obliged to come to Parliament first. We share a building," she said, ordering the Rules committee "to listen to the recordings, tell us what was said and then we know what to do with the issue of honourable Tumwebaze."

Last evening, during an NRM Caucus meeting the president ignored his minister and ordered for a push to August.

The speaker welcomed the order and asked government to, "always read the mood of the public and act in the interest of the people."

"People have lost money. URA has lost money. Ordinary people have suffered. The people gave all of us a mandate and we are here to represent their interest," she said before Mr Ssekikubo raised dissatisfaction with the presidential directive.

"It is not the best way to have the president jump on every matter. If the Executive was dissatisfied, there is a procedure of revisiting decisions of this house. Short of that this House will cease being relevant if decisions will have to be taken elsewhere and you have to just inform the speaker about what was decided. Madam Speaker, protect this House," he said.