Ethiopia: Second Time Auction of Else Grabs No Attention

The Development Bank of Ethiopia announced the auction in a bid to get the one billion Birr unpaid loan which the owners of the company took

A second attempt of an auction to sell the troubled Else Addis Textile Factory by the Development Bank of Ethiopia (DBE) has failed to attract any bids - a major setback for the policy bank that seeks close to a billion Br from the factory.

The initial price set to compete in the bid was 888 million Br, which is 160 million Br higher than the price during the first auction. The price revision comes after the bank conducted an asset valuation of the whole factory.

The wide gap between the price and the amount of money the bank loaned to ELSE was the primary reason for the revision. The second auction to sell ELSE opened a week ago, five months after the owners of the company abandoned the factory and left the country to escape with one billion Br worth of unpaid loans, taxes and customer payments.

For now, after the second auction has failed, the bank is planning to announce another auction again, according to Firew Mekuanint, acting communications director at DBE.

"This is usual," said Firew, citing the case of Dire Dawa Textile Factory which failed to catch the attention of bidders twice. "Until the auction succeeds, the factory will continue its day to day operation under the administration of the Bank."

Currently, the company has about 1,000 employees operating under the management of DBE executives, according to sources. However, employees who work at ELSE said that the company is not functioning properly after the runaway of the Turkish owners.

DBE and ELSE have been working together since the company became operational six years ago. In 2011, the company got a 176 million Br loan to purchase machinery. A year later, it secured a 71.7 million Br loan, and after a year, it acquired a 180 million Br loan.

However, the last loan approved in 2013 was given without a proper evaluation of the Bank's credit approval committee, only after the approval of the president and vice president, according to the report of the Auditor General published in 2016.

Eight months before they fled the country, the investors were notified by DBE to pay their loan properly. Also, in September 2016, the company was forced to terminate production after it failed to pay electricity bills amounting to four million Br appropriately.

Located in Adama, 99km east from Addis Abeba, ELSE was founded five years ago by two Turkish investors known as Seyfettin Kocak and Imam Altinbas. The company, lying on 200,000sqm of land, was one of the successful textile factories in the country despite the fact that the company is unwilling to export most of its products, according to the Ethiopia Textile Development Institute.

DBE is not the only bank that failed to foreclose a large textile factory. Efforts by the state giant, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, to auction Selendawa Textile Factory and Saygin Dima Textile Share Company bore no fruit after repeated attempts by the bank. Turkish investors owned both companies.

Up until last year, the Ethiopian investment commission registered 277 Turkish-owned investment projects in the country. Of these, about 62pc of the projects are engaged in the manufacturing sector.

DBE, whose non-performing loans were over 47pc last year, has failed to collect most of the loans disbursed to the textile industry as it accounts for half of the Bank's NPLs. This year, however the NPL ratio of the Bank goes down to 16.1pc with outstanding loans of 36 billion Br.

Founded a century ago, DBE has disbursed loans of 11.8 billion Br across 283 projects in the past year alone. Currently, the Bank has 2,500 employees who serve at its 110 branches and 12 districts.