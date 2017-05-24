Ethiopia: Consolidate

With its multi-sectoral interventions, the large multinational digital-industrial company General Electric (GE) has introduced its country office to consolidate its businesses on May 18, 2017. Mulatu Teshome (PhD), president of Ethiopia (centre), Jay Ireland, president and CEO of GE Africa , and Daniel Hailu, CEO of GE Ethiopia inaugurated the new country office. GE has two decades of business ties with state giants like Ethiopian Airlines, which uses aircraft engines fabricated by the Company, and Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).

GE's Hydro Service also supplies eight of the 16 Francis hydroelectric turbines and generator sets for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), from which installation of the first two units is undergoing. Also, GE's team is on fieldwork at Ashegoda Wind Farm (120mw), delivering operations and maintenance. It has also constructed power transmission cables and sub-stations for the EEP. It is also present in the country's healthcare system, supplying major medical tools. Daniel, an aerospace engineer by profession, leads 40 staffs at its newly inaugurated headquarters, located in African Avenue. The new office is the second in East Africa next to Kenya and is the seventh in Africa.

With a 365.2 billion dollar asset in 2016, GE is ranked 14th by Fortunes Global. It has a presence in 33 African countries with 2,600 employees. In 2016, revenue of nearly four billion dollars was collected by GE from sub-Saharan Africa, out of which five percent was from Ethiopia.