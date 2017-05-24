Ethiopia: Inflated Share Offers for Dashen

The fiercest competition for the shares was over smaller lots

Dashen Bank S.C. has received soaring bids, attracting the highest offer of 5,526 Br per share, which is 452pc higher than the Bank's par value, during its recent auction held for shares returned by four foreign nationals.

The offer was given during the second round of auctions that took place on May 13, 2017, at Global Hotel. During the auction, the Bank availed 985 shares worth close to a million Br for public subscription.

Two months ago, Dashen Bank availed a total of 2.1 million Br worth of shares returned by eight foreign nationals for public auction. At the time the Bank received the highest offer of 5,050 Br per share, which was five times that of the par value of the Bank's shares.

The fiercest competition for the shares was over smaller lots. The highest price at the auction, which was offered by Nani Legesse, was to get 43 shares with a par value of 1,000 Br. The next highest bid was 5,200 Br per share while the lowest was 4000 Br per share.

The trend of giving exaggerated bids comes after the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) directed financial institutions to sell shares returned by foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin seven months ago. The directive comes seven years after the enactment of the banking business proclamation.

Since the instruction became active, banks have been receiving bids as high as 26 times that of the par value - a trend observed in the Bank of Abyssinia. However, the premiums on the shares, the value offered above par value, go to the national treasury.

Nonetheless, the offer given at Dashen is small compared with the nearest competitor, Awash, which has seen the highest offer of 14,000 Br and 20,137 Br per share during its first and second round of auctions, respectively. Despite the fact that the bidder who gave 14,000 Br for a share failed to show up again, it is the third-highest so far.

"For a bank that pays the highest return in the industry, the offer is reasonable and sensible," said Mulugeta Alebachew, marketing & corporate communications director at Dashen, explaining the highest offer given to Dashen.

Although Dashen's dividend per share (DPS) has been declining over the past few years, the Bank's earnings per share (EPS) is the highest in the country, at 487 Br last year, with a seven-year average of 52pc. The most capitalised bank, Awash, managed to achieve only 371 Br of shareholders' return last year, which is the lowest in a decade.

Nevertheless, although its shareholders have amassed magnificent returns in comparison to other banks, the DPS of Dashen has been in a spiral of decline since 2012. Last year, it forked out a DPS of 329 Br, almost half of what was in 2012. There is also a possibility of further decline due to intense competition and cost escalation in the industry, according to analysts.

Considering the trend of return in Dashen, Abdulmenan Mohammed, accounts manager at London Portobello Ltd, believes that the highest offer given to Dashen is an overvaluation.

"Such overvaluation of shares shows that investors are not well informed about financial intricacies of the sector," he said. "The potential investor will earn a return of 5.95pc if Dashen keeps paying the same amount of DPS it paid last year."

Abdulmenan says a reasonable valuation of Dashen's share should not be more than 200pc of the share value.

Dashen, whose market share is around 16pc in the private banking industry, had been registering a remarkable profit, with its net profits reaching 727 million Br in 2016, which is almost the same compared with the previous year. The profit is the second highest next to Awash, which netted a profit of 743.7 million Br during the same period.

Up until June 2016, the paid up capital invested by Dashen's shareholders had reached 1.4 billion Br; of this, roughly one percent of the share was owned by foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin, which is almost the same as the average in the banking industry.