Ethiopia: The Less Rewarding Trend of Insurance Regulations in Ethiopia

In Ethiopia, the modern insurance business has no deep-rooted history like in most countries of the world. According to many historians and scholars, the emergence of the modern insurance industry traces back to the pioneer, the former Bank of Abyssinia, established by Emperor Menelik II in 1905. Thus, the business of insurance has a record of only 112 years in Ethiopia.

There was also no specific insurance legislation in Ethiopia until the 1970s. Before this Proclamation, insurance companies had to comply with the Commercial, Maritime and Civil Codes of 1960. To these codes, insurance businesses were commercial rather than financial sector transactions.

The 1960s laws regulated insurance contracts as merely a mercantile activity where the will of the parties prevailed. They were inadequate to regulate the business of insurance effectively. As a result, the public safeguard and the nation's economic interests were at stake. Cognizant of this, the Imperial Government of Ethiopia decided to curb the situation by enacting the first insurance regulation. The law, intended to control the establishment, works, and finances of insurance companies, was enforced in 1971.

The Proclamation set forth conditions for insurers to carry out business such as; the insurer should be a 'domestic company'; it should have a share capital fully subscribed as outlined in the Proclamation, and it should have to fulfil the licensing requirements prescribed therein. The Proclamation also made it compulsory for insurance intermediaries (Agents and Brokers), and auxiliaries (Actuaries and Insurance Assessors) to be licensed to work in the insurance business.

Moreover, the then Minister of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism (CIT), according to the authority vested in him by the proclamation, issued the first Insurance regulation in 1971 prescribing the details for applications for licenses and the penalty for non-compliance by insurers, intermediaries, auxiliaries and others.

Evidently, the then government had foresight about the importance of an 'Insurance Council' to deal with formulations of the insurance policy of the country, as well as to oversee the market conduct in the best interest of the public in particular and the country's economy in general. The insurance council of the imperial government comprised Ministers of CIT (Chairperson), Finance, Communication, National Community Development and Social Affairs, and Governor of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), Head of the Planning Commission, and representative of the Chamber of Commerce.

The principal functions of the council were; formulating general insurance policy intending to promote or regulate the business of insurance in Ethiopia; devising policies in respect of reinsurance and investments of insurance funds; and, setting policy on such other matters as may be conducive to the attainment of sound insurance institutions in Ethiopia.

Another pleasing attribute of the proclamation was that it had not prohibited Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the insurance sector. A "national company" registered in Ethiopia to transact insurance business should own not less than 51pc of the entire capital and could generate 49pc from foreign sources. Another charming feature of the old regulatory regime was it enabled the formation of an independent 'Insurance Controllers' Office' under the auspices of the Ministry of CIT that regulates and supervises insurance business in the country.

The proclamation ended the agency era that had proliferated in the country for quite a long time. Apparently, many foreign-based insurers' agents withered away except a few who were later incorporated after satisfying the requirements of the proclamation. However, three former companies, namely, Queen of Sheba Insurance Company, Yergib (Pigeon) Insurance Company, Star Fire and General Insurance Company were liquidated because they could not meet the new licensing requirements.

Thus, the insurance controller's office was able to register only 14 insurance companies out of the many that were operational before the proclamation. The defunct Derg regime nationalised all but one on January 1, 1975. The 14th insurance company was Ras Insurance Company; not nationalised as it was undergoing a liquidation process by a court order at the time.

The 13 nationalised insurance companies then operated their respective businesses independently under the guidance of a "Provisional Insurance Board" established by the military government that replaced the individual company's Board of Directors' freeze out after the nationalisation. The author was the secretary of the Provisional Insurance Board.

The Board supervised and controlled the companies during the 1975 fiscal year recommending to the military government how an insurance provider in a socialist economy is organised. Thus, starting January 1, 1976, all the nationalised insurance companies merged into one state-owned insurance provider under the name 'Ethiopian Insurance Corporation (EIC)'.

The proclamation of 1976 that established EIC, also foresaw the establishment of an "Insurance Board" comprising of the Governor of the NBE, General Manager of EIC, and representatives from the ministries of Commerce and Industry, Finance, National Resource Development, Transport and Communication, and Labour and Social Affairs. However, it remained in vain.

The principal functions of the "Insurance Board" were similar to that of the former "Insurance Council" established under a proclamation issued in 1970. The Board, paralysed by the then officials deliberately awaited the issuance of a new monetary and banking proclamation for 1976 that empowered the central bank to supervise, regulate and control the operations of all financial institutions in the country. EIC was not an exception. However, insurance and banking businesses are not similar by the nature of their activities, except that both belong to the financial industry.

Needless to say that a well-functioning financial system is a public good. It is, therefore, justifiable for regulators to intervene to deliver a dynamic insurance market environment. The primary objective of insurance regulation is to correct market imperfections and protect the public interest. Intervention is necessary when the financial strength of insurance companies becomes at stake. It is the insurance regulation that plays a significant role in monitoring and controlling the reliability and solidity of insurance companies to minimise the frequency and severity of insolvencies.

In the history of the Ethiopian insurance industry, the taking into receivership of an insurance company due to breach in insolvency ratios and other managerial failures appeared when one private insurance company was put under the administration of the central bank on July 23, 2008, by the powers vested in it under a 1994 law. The action taken by the bank was to protect the policyholders' interests, as the company was technically insolvent. The author of this paper was Chairman, including four joint administrators, appointed by the NBE with the mandate to bring the company on a sound financial footing. Having established proof that the company was safe and sound, the administrators recommended to the NBE to return the management of the company to its shareholders (the owners), which it did with effect from May 23, 2009.

Receivership is common in other countries too. For instance, Bloomberg Business Week reported that Irish regulators on March 10, 2010, won a court order to place Quinn Insurance Ltd. (founded by the Irish billionaire Sean Quinn) under administration, a form of bankruptcy protection. John Hennessy, a lawyer representing the Financial Regulator, told the court that the agency believed Quinn Insurance had breached its solvency ratios and there were concerns as to whether the company could meet its liabilities to policyholders.

The BBC's Business Report and AP also covered that Justice John Cooke appointed Paul McCann and Michael Ateer of the accounting firm Grant Thornton as joint administrators. The Financial Regulator said the move "will allow the firm to remain open for business, to continue to be run as a going concern under different management and to put the business on a sound commercial and financial footing."

There are two different schools of thought regarding insurance regulation. On the one hand, regulatory interventions and control can maintain and promote competition in the market and counters the development of a monopoly. It will lead to an efficient market that will produce the greatest benefits to society. On the other hand, insurance regulation is necessary to protect the interests of consumers.

The further argument is that insurance is a business different from any other, primarily because of the 'fiduciary nature and uncertainties' inherent in the insurance contract. However, both schools of thought agree on the importance and necessity of regulatory intervention. The objective of insurance regulation is to promote competition and efficiency. Thus, the efficiency objective of regulation's direction is towards protecting the insurance-buying public.

Lack of effective control and supervision of the insurance industry can retard reinsurance backing. It discourages foreign and domestic investors from supplying capital (remember that FDI in financial institutions is prohibited in Ethiopia at this time). Furthermore, it can impede insurance market efficiency, and dampen industry development.

Essential aspects of supervision are protecting policyholders from the possible insolvency of their insurers and ensuring that insurers treat policyholders fairly. Moreover, because of the potential for money laundering, effective supervision is also a concern for the integrity of the global financial system. That is why supervisory agencies require adequate regulatory structure, resources, sufficient playing ground, and most of all independence.