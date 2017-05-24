20 May 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Authority Estimates Daily Incomes

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ethiopian Revenue and Customs Authority (ERCA) has assessed the income of 76,081 businesses with the aim of revising the tax rate. The new assessment involves estimating the daily income of businesses.

Even though such income estimation is supposed to be revised every three years, the current estimate is delayed for three years.

"The primary reason for the delay is attributed to lack of manpower and extensive workload both at the Authority and at the city's administration level," said Atkilit Gebregziabhre, supervision and support director at the Addis Abeba Branch of ERCA.

Also, currently, the Authority is assessing the income of an additional 67,469 businesses to implement the new tax rate. It is expected to be concluded by the end of the current month. Afterwards, the new rate will be applied by the Authority.

Ethiopia

ERA Awards 17.4 Billion Birr Road Projects to Local, Foreign Contractors

The Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) awarded road construction and renovation projects worth 17.4 billion Birr to local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.