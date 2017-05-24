Ethiopia: Authority Estimates Daily Incomes

The Ethiopian Revenue and Customs Authority (ERCA) has assessed the income of 76,081 businesses with the aim of revising the tax rate. The new assessment involves estimating the daily income of businesses.

Even though such income estimation is supposed to be revised every three years, the current estimate is delayed for three years.

"The primary reason for the delay is attributed to lack of manpower and extensive workload both at the Authority and at the city's administration level," said Atkilit Gebregziabhre, supervision and support director at the Addis Abeba Branch of ERCA.

Also, currently, the Authority is assessing the income of an additional 67,469 businesses to implement the new tax rate. It is expected to be concluded by the end of the current month. Afterwards, the new rate will be applied by the Authority.