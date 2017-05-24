20 May 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Techno Brain Partners With Oracle

Techno Brain, one of the leading ICT Solutions providers, has partnered with Oracle, the second largest software making company in the world, since last week. This has helped Techno Brain to earn a Field Delivery Partner (FDP) status. Headquartered in Nairobi, Techno Brain has a presence in over 20 African countries including Ethiopia. The new partnership will enable the company to deliver customer service, installations, maintenance, and other related support for entities with Oracle products.

The partnership is announced at a time when Techno Brain is deploying the first Oracle Engineered Systems in Ethiopia: Exadata, Exalytics and Super Clusters.

"We will continue to extend the value of Oracle technologies and systems to address critical issues pointing towards the long term economic sustainability for the people of Ethiopia," said Mekonnen Tesfaye, Techno Brain's country director in Ethiopia.

Since its inception in 2009, Techno Brain Ethiopia has worked on various projects such as the Document Registration System for the Addis Abeba City Administration, cement factories, financial institutions and the Enterprise Resource Planning System for the Adama Spinning Factory.

