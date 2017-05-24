South Africa: No New Arrest in Courtney Case

Western Cape police have not made any new arrests with regard to the rape and murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters from Elsies River, police said on Tuesday.

This follows a report that the girlfriend of Mortimer Saunders, the man arrested after Courtney's body was found, was taken in for questioning.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Noloyiso Rwexana said they would not discuss details relating to an ongoing investigation. The Daily Voice reported, however, that on Saturday during Courtney's funeral, a woman allegedly said she had helped remove the three-year-old child's body.

A source reportedly told the publication that a neighbour was taken in for questioning on Sunday.

When asked for confirmation, police would say only, "Kindly be advised that this office is not in a position to divulge information pertaining to a murder investigation which is yet to be finalised".

Courtney disappeared from near her home on May 4. After a lengthy search, her body was discovered in a shallow grave in Epping Industria on Saturday, May 13.

President Jacob Zuma visited her mother Juanita and father Aaron at their home and a plaque in the child's memory was attached to the wall of their home.

Saunders, a lodger at Courtney's parents' home, appeared in court on May 17.

During his brief first appearance, the court heard that he also faces two charges of rape - indicating that Courtney was raped twice.

He did not apply for bail and will return to court on Wednesday.

Source: News24