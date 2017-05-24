Ethiopia: Federation to Erect Its Headquarters At Piassa

The Oromia Cooperative Federation (OCF), in cooperation with the Oromia Forest and Wild Animals Enterprise (OFWAE), is to construct a nine-storey building in the heart of Piassa, Addis Abeba. The building, covering 4,882 sqm, will serve as a headquarter in Addis Abeba. The agreement between OCF and OFWAE was concluded in June 2016.

The construction of the headquarter is planned to start in the coming year.

Established by 40 agricultural unions with a capital of 100 million Br eight years ago, OCF is currently sharing a building where the Oromia Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Oromia State University Offices sit - a building that used to belong to the Oromia Health Office.

The design work for the building is underway by Oromia Water Works and Design Enterprise. Upon the completion of the design, it must be approved by the Addis Abeba City Administration.

Currently, the Federation has 65 multi-purpose agricultural unions, consisting of two million households in the Oromiya Regional State. Its capital is estimated to be about half a billion Br up until the preceding year.