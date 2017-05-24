Ethiopia: Gebeya Graduates 70 Software Developers

Gebeya IT Training Academy graduated its first batch of 70 software developers, on May 20, 2017, in a ceremony held at Capital Hotel and Spa. The graduates took a six-month training including hands-on practical training.

Gebeya was established with the aim of contributing to the ever growing demand of qualified technology professionals in Africa, as the number does not match with the expanding tech industry in the country.

The training is composed of five tracks including DevOps (software development and information technology operations) engineering, mobile application engineering, UI and UX engineering, web front end and web back-end application engineering.

Graduates of the academy have done different developing work worldwide before graduation, boost up their own businesses and design websites.

The Academy also places its trainees on a developer platform after graduation with the aim of matching them with clients.