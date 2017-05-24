23 May 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Gebeya Graduates 70 Software Developers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gebeya IT Training Academy graduated its first batch of 70 software developers, on May 20, 2017, in a ceremony held at Capital Hotel and Spa. The graduates took a six-month training including hands-on practical training.

Gebeya was established with the aim of contributing to the ever growing demand of qualified technology professionals in Africa, as the number does not match with the expanding tech industry in the country.

The training is composed of five tracks including DevOps (software development and information technology operations) engineering, mobile application engineering, UI and UX engineering, web front end and web back-end application engineering.

Graduates of the academy have done different developing work worldwide before graduation, boost up their own businesses and design websites.

The Academy also places its trainees on a developer platform after graduation with the aim of matching them with clients.

Ethiopia

ERA Awards 17.4 Billion Birr Road Projects to Local, Foreign Contractors

The Ethiopian Roads Authority (ERA) awarded road construction and renovation projects worth 17.4 billion Birr to local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.