Ethiopia: Italian Govt Calls for Proposals to Avail €20 Million

The Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (IADC), acting on behalf of the Italian government, has called for proposals for its 20 million Euro project called Stemming Irregular Migration in Northern and Central Ethiopia (SINCE). The project is expected to help the challenges of irregular migration in Ethiopia.

This was announced during a workshop held at Getfam Hotel with the aim of attracting interested parties to work on the project.

The project has an ultimate goal of expanding employment opportunities inside Ethiopia, particularly in Addis Abeba, Amhara, Oromiya, South and Tigray Regional States - areas prioritised after the Socio-Economic Assessment done by the International Labour Organization (ILO). These five selected areas host about 80pc of both the total population and migrants, who have reached 20,000 - 25,000 annually.

Currently, the unemployment rate of the country stands at 17.5pc while in the case of youths, nearly one quarter of the youth population aged 15-29 years were unemployed during 2016.

IADC will receive proposals until the end of the current month.