Former Ethiopian Health and Foreign Minister Dr. Tedros Adhanom become the first African to lead WHO beating his contenders with majority vote for his wining motto: 'Together For Healthier World' for the next five years.

The highest organ of the WHO, World Health Assembly in its Seventieth meeting held Geneva yesterday, elected Dr. Tedros Adhanom as the next Director General.

The Assembly, which includes 194 countries, has chosen Dr Tedros Adhanom as WHO Chief and due to take office on 1 July 2017.

Praised for his leadership as successful global leader, reformer, skilled diplomat and proactive thinker by many prominent political figures and celebrities, Dr. Tedros has been endorsed by the African Union as the most qualified candidate which marks the first time a new WHO leader from the continent.

Dr. Tedros' efforts to improve Ethiopia's health sector were crucial to doubling the percentage of Ethiopian women with access to contraception. His efforts saw a reduction in maternal mortality of a staggering 75 percent." His leadership reduced the rate of HIV and AIDS epidemic by 90 percent.

He also published his scientific insight in the British Medical Journal stating " The challenges we face today-including achieving universal health coverage, managing the triple burden of communicable and non-communicable disease, combined with health emergencies, and addressing the health effects of climate change-require bold action."

"But I believe in the power of WHO, and I believe in this moment. That is why I want to lead the WHO-to relentlessly work toward a world in which every individual can lead a healthy and productive life, regardless of who they are or where they live," Dr. Tedros was quoted as saying during his campaign.