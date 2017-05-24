23 May 2017

South Africa: Three Relatives Killed in KZN Crash While On Their Way to Fetch Water

Three relatives were killed while on their way to fetch water in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is believed that a car veered off the road, crashing into them, the African National Congress in the province said in a statement on Tuesday.

Nquthu elections spokesperson, Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, said the party was saddened and shocked by the death of Ayanda Mazibuko, 9, Zamafuze Ngcobo, 17, and their cousin Andiswa Buthelezi.

The three were standing on the side of the road in ward 13 in the Nquthu Municipality.

Simelani-Zulu said although details were still sketchy, it appeared as though the vehicle veered off the road and hit the children while they were on their way to fetch water.

ANC provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, who visited the family said: "We are deeply disturbed and shocked by the passing of the children. What saddens us most is the fact that the children died while they were going to fetch water which is a few kilometres from their home. The ANC government will ensure that the people of Nqutu receive clean portable water right on their doorsteps."

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini was also among ANC leaders who visited the family.

