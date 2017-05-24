Photo: Daily Monitor

The Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura

The much anticipated meeting between Uganda Human Rights Commission and top security chiefs went ahead on Tuesday, but without the participation of the key players - Generals Henry Tumukunde, Kale Kayihura and David Muhoozi.

Uganda Human Rights Commission had summoned the country's top security chiefs to discuss, among others, torture in detention facilities but the trio skipped the meeting, leaving their burdens to be carried by the Minister of State for Defence, Col Engola Okello.

During the meeting, the acting Uganda Human Rights Commission chairman, Dr Katebalirwe Amooti, revealed that the torture of Kamwenge Mayor Geoffrey Byamukama and other suspects in police custody at Nalufenya and other detention centres had prompted them to launch an investigation.

Parliament's Human Rights Committee is conducting its own investigation into the matter, while police's Professional Standards Unit claim to be investigating too.

According to Katebalirwe Amooti, the commission has compiled a list of security officers accused of torturing suspects at Nalufenya and Central Police Station in Kampala. He said any officer found culpable will be summoned to face the Commission's tribunal.

"When photos of a tortured Kamwenge mayor appeared in the media, we deployed our investigating officers to Nalufenya who recorded statements from all suspects that were tortured and they revealed the officers who tortured them," he said in an interview with The Observer at the commission's Twed Towers office in Nakasero, Kampala, on Tuesday.

Katebalirwe said the suspects were tortured using electric cables, police batons, tear gas and electric heaters, among other things. Suspects, he said, told investigators that they were tortured at CPS Kampala and later transferred to Nalufenya. Katebalirwe said the commission is gathering more evidence to pin the implicated officers before they are charged.

"The law has changed and any officer who participates in torture is charged as an individual under the Anti-Torture Act," he stated.

Katebalirwe said that during Tuesday's four-hour meeting with security chiefs led by the Minister of State for Defence Col Engola Okello, the commission asked them to explain why suspects are tortured at Nalufenya and other detention facilities.

He said the commission also wanted to know why police refuse relatives and lawyers to access suspects. He added that police should explain the breadth and depth of the operations of the Flying Squad, a violent crime crack unit, which has become a notorious abuser of people's human rights.

"We want to know, on whose orders does the Flying Squad operate, who commands them and why they are torturing suspects," he said.

Katebalirwe said the commission wants to know a lot about the operations of crime preventers.

"We want to now under which law do crime preventers work, who do they report to and their chain of command," he said.

Interviewed after the meeting on Tuesday, Col Engola confirmed that his delegation and the commission had discussed a spike in torture cases, and how it can be stopped.

"We have discussed several issues but among them was torture of suspects in our detention facilities and how to bring it down," he said.

Commenting on the conspicuous absence of key security chiefs, Katebalirwe told journalists that the commission was surprised by the no-show of Inspector General of Police General Kale Kayihura yet he had been invited in writing and on time.

"This meeting was supposed to take place last Friday and we invited the IGP through writing and by telephone," he said, adding that on Thursday, May 18, the deputy Inspector General of Police, Okoth Ochola, informed the commission that Kayihura would be out of the country. He asked the commission to postpone the meeting to any day this week.

Katebalirwe said the meeting was pushed to Tuesday and the IGP confirmed he would attend.

"It was on Monday evening when I called the deputy Inspector General of Police and he confirmed that [Kayihura] will attend the meeting," he said, adding that they waited for him in vain.

Katebalirwe added that the minister of Internal Affairs also skipped the meeting without any explanation yet he was also invited and confirmed he would attend.

As for Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, the security minister; the Internal Security Organisation chief and the Chief of Defence Forces who also did not attend, the UHRC boss said they had explained their absence.

He said the commission will call another meeting. Asked to explain the IGP's absence at the UHRC meeting, Asan Kasingye, the police spokesman, said the IGP was called at the last minute to attend a meeting at the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Kasinge, Kayihura sent his apologies to the commission.