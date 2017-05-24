23 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Goode Joins Barbarians Squad to Face England

Alex Goode will line up for the Barbarians against England at Twickenham Stadium this weekend.

The Saracens and England fullback has joined the famous invitation side's ranks after receiving a call-up from head coach, Vern Cotter.

Goode is a double European Champions Cup winner with Sarries, whose Aviva Premiership title defence ended at Exeter last weekend.

He made the most recent of his 21 Test appearances against Fiji last November, scoring a try in England's 58-15 victory.

Goode joins a Barbarians squad with more than 1,000 caps of international experience and Cotter now has the likes of Adam Ashley-Cooper, Horacio Agulla, Waisea Nayacalevu and David Smith competing for places in the back three. Twelve nationalities are represented in the squad with players from England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, France, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia, Argentina, Samoa, Fiji and Georgia.After taking on England the Barbarians travel to Belfast to face Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium on June 1. Barbarians squad Backs: Horacio Agulla (Castres & Argentina), Adam Ashley-Cooper (Bordeaux Begles & Australia), Yann David (Toulouse and France), Kahn Fotuali'i (Bath Rugby & Samoa), Robbie Freuan (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens & England), Rory Kockott (Castres & France), Ian Madigan (Bordeaux Begles & Ireland), Timoci Nagusa (Montpellier & Fiji), Waisea Nayacalevu (Stade Francais & Fiji), Ruan Pienaar (Ulster & South Africa), David Smith (Castres), Frans Steyn (Montpellier & South Africa) Forwards: Patricio Albacete (Toulouse & Argentina), Steffon Armitage (Pau & England), Schalk Brits (Saracens & South Africa), Thierry Dusautoir (Toulouse & France), Corey Flynn (Star RFC & New Zealand), Ben Franks (London Irish & New Zealand), Gillian Galan (Toulouse), Richard Hibbard (Gloucester & Wales), Facundo Isa (Lyon & Argentina), Census Johnston (Toulouse & Samoa), Mikheil Nariashvili (Montpellier & Georgia), WP Nel (Edinburgh & Scotland), Mike Ross (Leinster & Ireland), Joe Tekori (Toulouse & Samoa), Jeremy Thrush (Gloucester & New Zealand).

