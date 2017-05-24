When the parliamentary plenary session opened yesterday, the focus was firmly on Frank Tumwebaze, the minister of ICT and National Guidance, accused of undermining a parliamentary resolution.

Addressing about 176 MPs in attendance on Tuesday, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga asked the parliamentary committee on Rules and Privileges to get a hold of, and listen to recordings of Tumwebaze's media interview in which he allegedly belittled and disrespected parliament.

Kadaga said the committee, at a later date, should advise the House on the best course of action. This followed a statement from Buhweju MP Francis Mwijukye who accused the minister of telling journalists on Monday that last week's resolution of parliament urging government to extend the Sim card validation for a year was not binding but advisory.

Mwijukye's statement followed Kadaga's communication to parliament in which she claimed the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), telecom companies and individuals have lost lots of money since the un-validated Sim cards were disconnected at midnight on May 19.

"If the executive had listened to the cries of the people and the advice we [Parliament] gave them, we wouldn't have recorded those losses," Kadaga said.

Kadaga, calmed by Monday's directive by President Museveni, extending the Sim cards validation to August 30 had a softer stance on Tumwebaze, the Kibale East MP, who she ordered last Friday to appear before the Rules committee for disciplinary action for contempt of parliament.

But some MPs, notably, Theodore Ssekikubo (Lwemiyaga) Felix Okot Ogong (Dokolo South), Moses Kasibante (Lubaga North), Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West), Geoffrey Macho (Busia Municipality) and the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Winfred Kiiza (Kasese Woman) joined Mwijukye in demanding for a public apology from Tumwebaze.

Seated with FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala-Mafabi (Budadiri West), the Kamwenge district NRM chairman looked tense as MPs accused him of belittling parliament.

"I would take it lightly if an ex-officio [non-MP minister] is the one looking down upon this august institution because I will take it that he is serving the interests of the appointing authority but not one who came here as an MP," Ssekikubo said.

APOLOGY

In a brief statement, Tumwebaze disowned statements attributed to him on Monday in the media. Tumwebaze also denied that he skips parliamentary sittings without the knowledge of the speaker.

"As regards the announcement that I read out, that announcement was not personal, I was communicating a decision after a meeting convened by the prime minister. I take responsibility for communicating a government position because it is the work I was given. If that is what angered this House, I take responsibility and I apologize," Tumwebaze said.

He appeared to enjoy the support of majority of the NRM MPs, who clapped and cheered him. But much of the harsh criticism came from the opposition, some NRM and independent MPs.

In the heated debate, Tumwebaze's apology nearly went unnoticed as the LOP further demanded for a public apology from "the arrogant citizen" in order to restore the dignity and glory of parliament.

Other MPs such as Yorke Alioni Odria (Aringa South) pulled out their phones and told Kadaga that even after the president's directive, their phones and ipads were still disconnected. It is then that Kadaga referred the matter to parliament's disciplinary committee.

"Honourable members, I am directing the Rules [and Privileges] committee to listen to the recordings [of Tumwebaze's interview in the media], look at the prints and advise us on how to proceed," Kadaga ruled.