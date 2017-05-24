Uganda: Drivers Go Route-Reccing for Fort Rally

Forty-four drivers, including national championship (NRC) leader Ronald Ssebuguzi, are set to compete in this weekend's Mountains of the Moon Rally in Fort Portal.

The Uganda Motor Club (UMC)-organised rally, which is the fourth round of the NRC series, flags off Saturday with a super special sprint stage. However, drivers have already set foot in Fort Portal to check out the route.

According to organizing officials, the route has been open for reccing since Sunday. But most drivers told The Observer they will hit the route for familiarization today. Competitors are bracing for a tough and challenging final day (Sunday) when they go to the route in the mountainous terrain around the Rwenzori ranges.

Meanwhile, the rally will pit childhood friends Yusuf Bukenya and Unissan Bakunda against each other for the time. The duo has done the same sports from childhood but never faced off as little brothers.

Bakunda started driving at age of nine in a buggy in 1999 while Bukenya debuted in 2008 in a Mitsubishi Evo 7 when he was in senior two. And it was after recovering from a broken left leg that he broke while riding at Garuga.