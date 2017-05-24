Uganda: Observer Locker - Junkies Mock Arsenal Over Failed Cl Bid

column

Arsenal's worst nightmare finally came to pass on Sunday. Despite all their efforts to beat Everton, they failed to edge out Liverpool and Manchester City in the race for Champions League places........

Zziwa: Eh! Arsenal in the Europa League.

Nsimbe: Ya. Your worst fears have come to pass.

Kabuye: Nsimbe, thank you for supporting Liverpool on Sunday.

Nsimbe: Kale ssebo. Now I am going to bring the crate of soda we celebrate.

Zziwa: This Kabuye man even went to the mosque on Sunday to pray, for the first time in twenty years.

Bamulanzeki: Really?

Zziwa: Kabuye and Mugalu both went to the mosque to pray, that Liverpool qualifies.

Mugalu: But Zziwa, I did not even follow proceedings of the matches. How then could I have been in the mosque?

Zziwa: Then I am told the Nsimbe man was dancing Kibaluma after Arsenal failed to make it to the Champions League.

Bamulanzeki: What is shocking is how Nsimbe can be dancing to Kibaluma, yet Man-Utd is going to Europa too.

Nsimbe: Yes. Join the party. Some people were always saying here how Arsenal cannot play there.

Mugalu: Arsenal is going to petition and appeal their case to the FA.

Mwesigwa: Not only that. Have you seen Kiyonga, let alone Atusiimire in office since Arsenal's failed.