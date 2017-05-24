Uganda: Minister Cracks Whip On Absentee Doctors

The minister of state for Primary Health Care (PHC), Joyce Moriku Kaducu, has said all medical practitioners who are absent from work and are studying without permission should be fired.

Speaking to medical practitioners working at the China-Uganda Friendship hospital in Naguru, the minister was particularly angered by the number of missing staff who are back to school or doing different things without official permission. She ordered hospital authorities to forward all names of absentees to the ministry of Public Service so that they are struck off the payroll.

"The issue of absenteeism is glaring. People are blaming us [Health ministry] every day because they say there are no staff yet we have them. We need to take action and we cannot continue with such impunity in the sector," the minister said recently during the handover of equipment worth Shs 32m donated by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA Uganda) to help improve human-based approach during deliveries.

Commissioned in 2005, the hospital has 11 medical officers, 15 clinical officers, six consultant doctors, four senior consultant doctors, 135 nurses and midwives. However, most patients sit in the lobby while some pregnant women writhe in pain in the hospital corridors unattended to.

The minister commended UNFPA for ensuring that pregnant mothers' rights are respected and that they deliver with dignity. Edson Muhwezi, the assistant country representative for UNFPA Uganda, observed that promoting human-based approach in hospitals was crucial because it determines how the medical practitioners treat the patients.

A human rights-based approach relies on international human rights standards and aims at promoting and protecting human rights. It seeks to end discriminatory practices and unjust distribution of power that impede development progress.

Muhwezi said UNFPA decided to promote the human-based approach because good health is a right that must be respected. He said both patients and health workers have their rights and it was important to respect mothers and their babies.

"When women are giving life, their right to privacy and confidentiality should not be compromised. Expectant mothers don't only need comfort but also a conducive environment to ensure that they deliver in a place where they feel safe. Their dignity needs to be respected," he said, adding: "When maternity and labour suites are human rights compliant, it encourages even men to join their wives and provide emotional support. Every action, big or small, taken to improve maternal health is of utmost value as long as it's done right."

The donated equipment included waiting desks, direction signage and curtains, among others.