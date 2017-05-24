Uganda: Proposed Legislation to Regulate Worship Divides Religious Leaders

Photo: Daily Monitor

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Archbishop Stanley Ntagali (file photo).

Government's impending policy legislation to regulate religious and faith-based organisations (RFBOs) has been welcomed in several circles but also challenged by some stakeholders.

The Office of the President, through the directorate for Ethics and Integrity (DEI), is spearheading the effort to regulate affairs of RFBOs. The DEI notes, "There is disharmony within and among various RFBOs and a lack of transparency, [which] if not mitigated, could lead to insecurity and gross exploitation of citizens."

Several leaders in mainstream denominations under their umbrella Inter Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) have welcomed the move. However, some sections, particularly born-again Christian leaders, want it scrapped for infringing on the right to worship.

If enacted into law, the RFBO policy would maintain the status quo for conventional denominations under IRCU, but require independent faith-based organizations including born-again churches, to register with government, declare source of funds, accountability as well as the possibility of taxing offertories.

Government would also have powers to monitor and revoke a license if it deems the teachings not in conformity with the legal framework. The policy's critics argue it seeks to consolidate the strengths of mainstream religions while stifling emerging RFBOs said to be attracting vast numbers of followers from the former.

"Mainstream religious faiths are losing big numbers of followers to small born-again churches springing up by the day," said an IRCU member who preferred anonymity. "This policy would ensure that all balokole churches without structures are put in check because their leaders are not accountable to anyone."

Last month, Rev Fr Simon Lokodo, the state minister for Ethics and Integrity, met IRCU leaders.

"There are quite many manipulative teachings in the country. The holy rice saga as well as the Kanungu murders are just a few examples. They lie that grace is proportionate to what you offer," he said.

Pastor Samuel Kakande of Synagogue Church of All Nations recently started selling 'holy rice' to his followers at Shs 50,000 a kilo, causing outrage. In March 2000, thousands belonging to a Kanungu cult led by renegade Catholic priests Joseph Kibwetere, Fr Kataribabo and Sr Credonia Mwerinde were burnt to death.

"Everyday a new church springs up. Where do these apostles and prophets come from? Where do they train? Someone wakes up in the morning and says they have been anointed to preach the Word of God," Lokodo said.

Mufti Shaban Mubajje, the IRCU chairperson, welcomed the policy but also proposed vetting RFBOs. However, a group of born-again Christian leaders have petitioned the ministry as well as the Office of the President to halt the draft legislation because it is oppressive towards religious freedoms.

FREEDOMS OF WORSHIP

"Rather than taking the destructive historical path of state control and restraint reminiscent of banning of evangelical and Pentecostal faith entities in the 1970s, we implore the government, through this petition to adhere to the post-1995 constitutional governance dispensation that embraces diversity and religious freedom within the confines of acceptable regulation," reads part of the petition signed by Joseph Kabuleta.

"As stakeholders, persons of faith and citizens of Uganda, we believe the move to enact this policy is not well-intentioned and could potentially be used to discriminate against those who 'seem' not to be in the eyes of acceptable standards of a religious faith/organization. We oppose the policy in any form or shape and call upon government to reconsider over-extending its reach in faith affairs of its citizens, which are so sacred to human hope, peace, security and survival."

Kabuleta is a journalist and gospel minister.

Kabuleta insists there is already a legal framework for transparency and accountability of RFBOs.

"There is an established procedure through which government, NGOs and RFBOs cooperate in augmenting government programmes," he says. "The Office of the Prime Minister and ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development have consistently, as a legally sanctioned procedural obligation, entered into memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the non-state actors to facilitate this cooperation. These MOUs are cleared by the highest legal office of government under the ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in the office of the Solicitor General and are reviewed repeatedly before extensions are issued."

Kabuleta notes: "We believe these mechanisms aforementioned are sufficient to cater for the cooperation, partnership and monitoring of RFBOs activities and engagements for national socio-economic development, transparency and accountability. If anything, the solution lies not in creating another legal framework but strengthening the existent one with the aforementioned features."

SABOTAGE OF GOVT PROGRAMMES

Among other things, the ministry contends, "Some RFBOs sabotage government programs by discouraging their followers from seeking medical treatment, taking children to school and for immunization, participating in national identification card registration and census."

However, Kabuleta says to curb such excesses there is a clear, robust punitive legal framework.

"The Penal Code Act renders the policy negligible, redundant and inconsequential. Additionally, there is an institutional framework of the police, which has mandate to investigate such cases and if grounded in evidence, forward the same to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the offending people to have their day in court," he maintains.

The Kabuleta petition also states: "The reality is that RFBOs are many and viewpoints as diverse as their faiths which in itself is not disharmony but difference in beliefs and, therefore, faith. Ugandans take pride in their values of co-existence, unity in diversity and tolerance which has ensured the peaceful prevalence of the diverse faiths in this country."

WAY FORWARD

Lokodo insists the process of drafting the RFBO policy involved consultations and discussions at regional and national level.

"I wish to conclude by reiterating government's commitment to ensuring that RFBOs have the necessary political and legal space within which to undertake legitimate activities that advance the process and impact of national development."

The petitioners' biggest worry is the spirit in which it has been drafted.

"We are alarmed at the spirit of oppression that is characteristic of the justifications given as motivating the policy reminiscent of the 1970s when practicing one's faith became a crime."