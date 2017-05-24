Uganda: Juma Deal Leaves Fufa On the Spot

Africa's football ruling body Caf has finally communicated to KCCA FC, that their new signing, midfielder Sadam Juma is ineligible to play in the Caf Confederation Cup (CCC) just yet.

This has affected KCCA's earlier plans to strengthen their squad. But more importantly it is a wake-up call to KCCA and Fufa on how they failed at their jobs. Juma's unveiling at KCCA was done on May 8, outside the mandatory Fifa-sanctioned transfer windows of June 1 to August 31 and January 1 to 31.

But Fufa spokesman Ahmed Hussein argued a few days after Juma's unveiling that there was nothing illegal about it, citing that Caf rules took precedence over Uganda's player transfer regulations.

Hussein said: "While our transfer windows run from July 1 to September 21, and January 1 to 31 in mid-season, Caf rules allow clubs to register players from January before Caf competitions begin and not later than August 10, by which time the group stages are on."

Former secretary of URA FC Henry Mayeku said then that Hussein was misleading: "Caf has no transfer windows but Fufa has. Caf has registration dates. But even those periods are not open-ended. They are specific, that for a player to play in the two (three) early knock-out stages, they must be registered with a club before the end of January, to get a Caf license."

REGULATIONS

In fact, Vipers' Haruna Kyobe, whose team has been involved in Caf competitions, added that Caf requires every player to have a local license from Fufa before they can secure one from them. And since Juma had an Express license, there was no way he could get a Caf license.

Yet, according to Hussein, KCCA would present Juma's Express license to Caf, to show that he had been playing in the Uganda Premier League (UPL). But the CCC competition rules about player eligibility, Article 'V' section 3 (c) states: The player must be qualified regularly in the national championship of the country for the club engaged in CCC.

Juma had not been part of the KCCA team in the domestic championship. As it turns out, KCCA's hurry to whisk Sadam away from Express has proved fruitless now. More importantly, it shows that as a club KCCA did not do due diligence, or they let Fufa take them for a ride.

LAXITY

Fufa are supposed to be the custodians of the law. But their laxity means that both KCCA and Express are at a loss. Sadam will not be able to play for Express in their forthcoming Uganda Cup semi-final clash against KCCA.

Mayeku said that the only time Sadam's transfer to KCCA would not appear like Fufa breaking the law, is if it happened after this season. Uganda's football season ends after the Uganda Cup final on June 10.

Besides, Sadam's contract with Express was running out on June 25, six days before the transfer window opened. With Caf's August 10 deadline, KCCA still had time to sign Sadam during the stipulated transfer window.