Uganda/Tunisia: KCCA Edge Africain

KCCA FC revived their chances in the Caf Confederations Cup with a 2-1 victory over Tunisia's Club Africain last evening, writes JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

Playing in front of their home crowd at the Philip Omondi stadium in Lugogo, KCCA FC's Confederations Cup dreams looked harshly blown up after Belkhiter Mokhtar put Club Africain into the lead on 18 minutes.

But the hosts hit back with Derrick Nsibambi and Tom Masiko scoring the goals to earn the newly-crowned Ugandan league champions an important victory in their campaign to win a major African title.

Coming into this game, KCCA had lost 0-3 to Morocco's FUS Rabat in the group's opening match, a result that created a must-win situation for the Yellow lads.

Mokhtar's early strike sent the crowd at Lugogo silent as fans dreaded another bloodbath from the Tunisian giants, who once humiliated SC Villa 6-2 in the 1990s.

However, in-form striker Nsibambi leveled the scores when he headed home from a Denis Okot cornerkick on the stroke of half time. After the break, KCCA, buoyed by the home support, piled more pressure on the Tunisian side, which caved in as Masiko scored the winning goal on 62 minutes. Masiko unleashed a rasping piledriver from 25 yards after being set up by Geoffrey Sserunkuma.

The result means KCCA, who became the first Ugandan club to reach the money-spinning bracket of this Caf competition, earned their maiden points. Understandably, KCCA manager Mike Mutebi was a delighted and relieved man after the game.

"Our quarterfinal dream is alive," Mutebi stated in his post-match interview, declaring yesterday's show as their 'best performance this year.'

He also heaped rare praise on his players for the job well done.

"My players followed the tactics well and their spirit in fighting from a goal down showed they don't fear anyone," Mutebi added.

Nigeria's Rivers United host FUS Rabat in the other group match today. And KCCA, who host Rivers on June 3 in their next match, will keenly monitor the outcome of that game as a loss for Rabat could open up the group.