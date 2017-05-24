South Africa: Regional ANC Conferences Set to Start in Limpopo

One of Limpopo's African National Congress regions is set to hold a conference over the weekend to pave way for the upcoming national elective conference, while an investigation and audit has resulted in a conference in a second region being postponed.

The party in the province announced these plans on Tuesday after a provincial working committee (PWC) meeting.

It announced that the Sekhukhune region is to hold its conference this weekend.

However, the Mopani regional conference is expected to be delayed due to outstanding investigations and an audit into 21 branches in the Giyani region.

"We are satisfied that the organisational and logistical processes are in place for the Sekhukhune region to host its regional conference from Friday, 26th to Sunday, 28th May 2017," the party said in a statement.

The Vhembe regional conference is to be held from June 2 to 4.

"Given the outstanding investigation and audit of the 21 branches in the Greater Giyani sub-region of Mopani, the PWC resolved to await the outcomes of same before considering the possible dates of the Mopani regional conference," said the party's provincial secretary Knocks Seabi.

The PWC said the regional conferences will be used to, among other things, discuss the party's draft policy discussion documents.

