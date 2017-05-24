23 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Regional ANC Conferences Set to Start in Limpopo

Tagged:

Related Topics

One of Limpopo's African National Congress regions is set to hold a conference over the weekend to pave way for the upcoming national elective conference, while an investigation and audit has resulted in a conference in a second region being postponed.

The party in the province announced these plans on Tuesday after a provincial working committee (PWC) meeting.

It announced that the Sekhukhune region is to hold its conference this weekend.

However, the Mopani regional conference is expected to be delayed due to outstanding investigations and an audit into 21 branches in the Giyani region.

"We are satisfied that the organisational and logistical processes are in place for the Sekhukhune region to host its regional conference from Friday, 26th to Sunday, 28th May 2017," the party said in a statement.

The Vhembe regional conference is to be held from June 2 to 4.

"Given the outstanding investigation and audit of the 21 branches in the Greater Giyani sub-region of Mopani, the PWC resolved to await the outcomes of same before considering the possible dates of the Mopani regional conference," said the party's provincial secretary Knocks Seabi.

The PWC said the regional conferences will be used to, among other things, discuss the party's draft policy discussion documents.

Source: News24

South Africa

Uganda's Onyango Calm As Sundowns Deal With Expiring Contracts

Denis Onyango is among the few relaxed faces at Mamelodi Sundowns heading into today's Caf Champions League group C… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.