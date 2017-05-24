Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers midfielder Jabulani Linje says he is excited to be called for national duties for the second time.

Linje is in the 26-man squad -Flames Coach Ronny Van Geneugden recently listed in readiness for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations qualifying encounter against Comors Islands on June 10 in Lilongwe and the Cosafa Castle Cup.

In an exclusive interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, the skillful midfielder said it is not easy to be selected to the national team.

"I am happy to be called to the national team. I have stayed close to five years without being called into camp due to injuries but l feel this is an honor," Linje said.

He promised to perform accordingly once given a chance to play.

"I have to continue working hard and this is an indication that I am progressing," Linje added.

Silver Strikers is dominating the call up with six players followed by Be Foward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets who have contributed 5 players each.

Premier Bet Wizards, Kamuzu Barracks and Red Lions have two players each in the squad while Azam Tigers, Moyale, Blue Eagles and MAFCO have a player each in the squad.

New faces in the squad include that of Azam Tigers custodian William Thole, Wizards defender Denis Chembezi, Ben Mbewe from Mafco and Moyale Barracks striker Khuda Muyawa.

Notable names missing on the list are Kamuzu Barracks defending midfielder Davie Banda, Chimango Kaira, Joseph Kamwendo, Harvey Mkacha and Muhammad Sulumba.