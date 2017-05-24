South Africa: Relatives Urged to Contact KZN Hospital After Fire Damages Patients' Files

Families of patients who were in the Port Shepstone Regional Hospital when it caught fire on Monday must contact the hospital to confirm where their relatives were transferred to, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health said on Tuesday.

The department's spokesperson, Sam Mkhwanazi, said the reason for this was that some of the patients' files had been damaged by the fire that ravaged the new block of the hospital.

The affected block houses several wards, including the paediatric, critical care, and the intensive care units.

Management had put in place contingency plans to mitigate the impact of this on healthcare service delivery, he said.

The hospital's orthopaedic and paediatric wards had been closed, Mkhwanazi revealed.

"The casualty unit has been affected, and will only accept emergency patients for stabilisation, before they are referred to neighbouring healthcare facilities," he said.

Elective operations had been put on hold until the theatres were cleared, Mkhwanazi said, adding that only one of the five theatres was operational.

"Hospital management is in discussions with neighbouring health facilities to assist with emergency operations," he said.

Mkhwanazi also urged eye clinic patients to visit the Outpatient Department for rescheduling of their appointments.

"Elective eye operations will be done at Murchison Hospital and patients will be transported to this healthcare facility," he added.

Mkhwanazi said the relatives of transferred patients should contact the hospital on 039 682 6678.

