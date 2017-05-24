Somalia: Somali PM to Visit Troops At Balli Doogle Airbase

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire and a delegation he is leading is expected to pay a short visit to Lower Shabelle region, to boost moral of the troops fighting against Al shabaab.

Sources said PM Khaire will spend hours with soldiers who have been battling the Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabab fighters for years during which some of their comrades were killed.

During his stay at Balli Doogle Airbase, a former air force training base, 110kms south-west of Mogadishu, Khaire is set to meet with the chiefs of armed forces forces, to discuss the war on Al shabaab.

The military base is housing for 1,500 soldiers driven out of Mogadishu few days ago by the government after staging a short-lived mutiny in protest of their unpaid salaries.