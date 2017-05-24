Photo: Twitter

President Adama Barrow.

A Senior Lawyer of The Gambia Bar Association has called on The Gambia's new President Adama Barrow to adhere to the constitution and appoint a vice president without delay.

Lawyer Awa Ceesay Sabally was speaking at the National Stakeholders Conference on Justice and Human Right currently undergoing at a local hotel in Banjul.

The lawyer, who could not lose sight on the vacancy of the country's second highest office, used the forum to formally call on the head of state to act immediately and appoint a vice president in accordance with the constitution of the land.

In supporting her point, Madam Sabally sighted section 70 of the 1997 Constitution which states that: "There shall be a Vice President of the Gambia who shall be the Principal assistance of the President in the discharge of his or her executive functions and shall exercise such other functions as may be conferred on him or her by this Constitution or assigned to him or her by the President".

She also sighted section 77 (3 ) of the same constitution which also states that "The vice-president shall answer in the National Assembly for matters affecting the president, and the president shall be entitled to send a message to the National Assembly to be read on his or her behalf by the Vice President".

The lawyer said as of now, President Barrow's Cabinet is incomplete hence there is no vice president to assist the president on matters of national interest and also no VP to answer to the National Assembly in an instance that such needs arise.

"Presently, there is no vice president in The Gambia to answer to the National Assembly as required by the constitution. The President should now appoint a vice president without delay".

Madam Ceesay Sabally also hit hard on the death penalty currently in the Gambian laws calling for its total abolition. She also called on the new government to ensure that the judiciary enjoys full independence and also security of tenure of judicial officers, which has in the past, suffered series of unwarranted hiring and firing of judicial staff even though there were constitutional provisions to challenge such executive decisions

She also suggested that in case of presidential election, defeated incumbent be asked to leave the office within 48 hours and the president elect be sworn into office within the same time frame. This, she added, could do away with the Gambian experience were a former president refused to vacate the office and further used the National Assemble to declare a State of Emergency. She further called for the amendment of Section 62 and 63 of the 1997 Constitution to include 2 term limits for presidency.