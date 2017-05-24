23 May 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Top Italian Clubs to Scout Gambian Footballers

By Sulayman Bah

Chance has been offered to Gambian players to break into Italian football with clubs in the Serie A set for scouting mission in Banjul.

The scouts, partners to Real de Banjul, will get a close glimpse of the country's talents through a three-day event beginning tomorrow at 8:00am.

19 sides drawn from various leagues in the country including GFF First Division sides have been offered invitation to partake in the event which Real de Banjul president Willy Abraham says will help expose players.

'We used to have our Italian partners here every three months for some scouting events but this time around, it is a bigger event with nineteen (19) clubs from the first, second and third divisions,' Abraham says in a press statement, adding, 'the scouts will have the opportunity to see not only our (Real de Banjul) players but also players from other teams as well.'

Clubs invited are Hawks FC, Brikama United, Bombada FC, Fortune FC, Banjul United, Tallinding United, Lions of Banjul and Red Hawks.

