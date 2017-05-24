Armed Forces over the weekend picked their first league title in 8 years after sending Serrekunda United packing on 3-0 with two games to spare.

Bombada spanked second-placed Real de Banjul in Brikama to wreck the latter's ambition to scoop the title.

Real had led in the beginning when deposed holders Ports Authority had stuttered but soon found themselves second best with the emergence of Armed Forces who proved a solid side through and through before clutching the season's staked prize at the Manjai Football Park over the weekend.

The Soldiers went into a rambunctious celebration after news filtered in of Real de Banjul's defeat at the Box Bar Stadium -games that were being played simultaneously.

The last time the security outfit scooped the title was in 2009 before losing to Algeria's JSK Kabiley that year in the Caf Champions League preliminary qualifiers.

Following Ports Authority's brave exit in this year's edition, Armed Forces will now represent Gambia in the next edition of the African clubs tournament - a championship which requires million dalasis to participate in.