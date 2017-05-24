Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli and his friend energy and mineral minister Prof Sospeter Muhongo.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli wants energy and mineral minister Prof Sospeter Muhongo to reconsider his position after he was implicated in the mineral sand saga report.

The president was responding to recommendations made to him in the report by a special committee he formed to investigate gold and cooper consentrate in mineral sand.

"The minister is my friend but I want him to reconsider his position... I am advising him to step down," said President Magufuli.

The president also dissolved the Tanzania Mineral Audit Agency (TMAA) board of directors. He also suspended TMAA Chief Executive Officer.

The president also revealed that he sacked Energy and Minerals Permanent Secretary Prof Justin Ntalikwa after he lied to the Parliament over the amount of gold and copper concentrate in mineral sand.