Sudan: Bulldozers Retreat From Kassala District

Kassala — Sudanese government plans to demolish the El Nur district in the capital of Kassala state have been "postponed for an unspecified time" after mediators intervened on Tuesday morning.

Residents of El Nur district in Kassala town told Radio Dabanga that bulldozers, supported by police, took up positions around the district in preparation for the demolition. A team of mediators intervened, who called for the armed forces of the district to adjust their situation.

The bulldozers and police then retreated. The demolition has been "postponed indefinitely". Residents warned against demolition of the district which includes hundreds of houses with more than 5,000 residents.

They explained that they have official documents proving their ownership of the land. Last year the authorities of Kassala withdrew from demolition of the district after protests and confrontations between the police and the residents.