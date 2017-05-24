24 May 2017

Sudan: Environmental Concerns After Idle Sudanese Steamer Sinks in Red Sea

Suakin — Concerns have been raised over leaking fuel and waste after a steamer, that has been idle for two years, sank off the Red Sea port of Suakin on Monday.

Journalist Osman Hashem told Radio Dabanga that the steamer Captain Salem sank in the waters of the Red Sea, south-east of Suakin after failed efforts to save it.

The vessel is owned by a Sudanese businessman, but has lain idle for more than two years.

Hashem criticised the port management of Suakin for not providing assistance to save the steamer because of the lack of necessary aids and qualified technical staff.

Fuel and waste

He warned of the environmental effects of the leakage of fuel and waste from the drowned steamer.

The Red Sea is rich in coral reefs and marine life, and is a major drawcard for divers from around the world, however polluting of the water, oil spillage from offshore rigs and a lack of awareness around the region about the importance of maintaining vital ecosystems all place the ecosystem and reefs under threat.

