24 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Anger Over Cost of New El Gedaref State Legislative Council Building

El Gedaref — Residents and activists in El Gedaref have expressed dismay at the state government's allocation of SDG 420 million ($62 million) for the construction of a new headquarters for the State Legislative Council.

Yesterday they told Radio Dabanga that the expenditure cannot be justified while localities of the state are suffering from problems such as deterioration of health conditions, lack of specialists, medical staff and adequate sanitation. Work is also needed on roads linking a number of localities in the state.

The activists said that the current two-storey building of the Legislative Council headquarters at Deim El Nur north is still suitable for its pupose.

They considered the construction of the headquarters of the Council a waste of public money and contrary to priorities.

