24 May 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: 12 Dead, Homes Destroyed in South Darfur Ammo Dump Blast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nyala — At least 12 people have died, 18 others injured, and hundreds of homes destroyed after catastrophic explosions rocked an ammunition storage facility in the South Darfur capital of Nyala on Sunday evening.

Legal expert Saleh Mahmoud told Radio Dabanga that the explosions emanated from the arms and ammunition storage of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in El Matar district in Nyala. In addition to the 12 dead and 18 injured, he says that hundreds of houses were destroyed in El Matar, El Masani, El Cinema, and El Mazad districts, leaving dozens of families displaced and homeless.

As reported by Radio Dabanga on Monday, the explosion caused panic in the city as people fled the streets and markets.

'War crime'

Mahmoud held the authorities responsible for the dead, injured and the damage caused to Nyala.

He told Radio Dabanga that according to international law, international covenants, and national laws, keeping stockpiles of dangerous substances or explosives in civilian residential areas can endanger the lives of civilians "which amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity".

Residents confirm that 300 houses were completely destroyed, while others suffered the collapse of roofs, doors, and windows, and hundreds more damaged by explosive shells creating holes in rooms and fragments in walls.

The victims demanded the authorities to form a committee for inventory of the losses to compensate them.

Compensation

Mahmoud says that there are two sides: criminal where the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General must file a complaint against those responsible for storing the explosives in the residential area. The second aspect is civil for the affected to prove the damage to be entitled to compensation.

He said that in the event the prosecutor does not file a complaint, anyone who has a relative who died or was injured by the explosives would be entitled to file a complaint against the body responsible for storing them inside the residential area.

Nyala witnessed robbery and thefts by armed groups during the chaos caused by the explosions. Nine vehicles were stolen, including a vehicle belonging to the official of the National Union of Sudanese Youth and Solidarity for Relief and Development. Several houses were looted, and residents were robbed at gunpoint.

The authorities have warned people not to pick up any foreign objects, especially as many of the bombs that flew from eight main storages of the rapid support forces are lying around unexploded.

Sudan

Port Sudan Students Expelled, Suspended, Fined for Sit-in

On Tuesday the administration of the Red Sea University in Port Sudan issued decisions of final and temporary dismissal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.