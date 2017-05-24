Sudan: Port Sudan Students Expelled, Suspended, Fined for Sit-in

Port Sudam — On Tuesday the administration of the Red Sea University in Port Sudan issued decisions of final and temporary dismissal and imposed stiff fines on 17 students who organised a sit-in at the university demanding better services and postponement of examinations.

Professor Abdel Raouf El Bedrawi issued decisions of final dismissal against five students, temporary dismissal for one and two years for nine students and, warnings to three students.

For 12 of the students, the penalties and warnings were accompanied by fines ranging from SDG 10,000 ($1,500) to SDG 45,000 ($6,700) to SDG 10,000.

Students from the Red Sea University told Radio Dabanga "there will dire consequences of these decisions" as the university community "is satisfied with the decision to postpone examinations in response to the students' demands".

Excessive force

Sudanese authorities are accused of using excessive force against students this month, in a report on Friday by the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS).

The ACJPS points to a police raid of a student residence at Bakht El Rida University in White Nile state on 9 May, and the dispersion of a public forum at the El Zaeem El Azhari University in Khartoum North by agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) and a student militia six days later.

"The attacks on the students are extremely disruptive and raise serious concerns regarding the students' safe access to higher education," the Centre states.