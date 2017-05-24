24 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Accused of Murdering Courtney Pieters, 3, Back in Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man is expected to appear in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Wednesday in connection with the alleged murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

Mortimer Saunders, 40, has been charged with the rape and murder of Pieters.

He is believed to have rented a space in Courtney's family home in Elsies River.

The Daily Voice previously reported that inside Saunders' fridge, a large amount of blood could be seen which caused a stench throughout the home.

The body was found at the Epping Industrial centre where the toddler was buried in a shallow grave next to disused railway tracks.

Meanwhile the Western Cape police are investigating the manner in which the investigation into Pieters' murder was conducted after allegations of "police inefficiency".

When President Jacob Zuma visited the family, they claimed that the police did not prioritise the matter and Zuma promised to address the matter with Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

News24

South Africa

Former Broadcast Boss Hlaudi to Appear Before Disciplinary Hearing

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, reportedly on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.