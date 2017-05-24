Photo: The Citizen

President John Magufuli and his friend energy and mineral minister Prof Sospeter Muhongo.

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli reveals that all recommendations in the mineral sand saga report will be implemented.

Speaking shortly after receiving the report, from a committee he formed to investigate the amount of copper and gold concentrate in mineral sands, the President also directed security organs to take action against people, who were, implicated in the report.

Earlier on some of religious leaders, who attended the handover ceremony at the State House, appealed to the President to make sure that all recommendations are implemented.

Apostle Onesmo Ndegi of Living Water Church asked why the country has no smelting plant.

He also wanted to know why was the country able to invest in buying an airplane, but did not do a similar investment on a smelter.

The leaders were given a chance shortly after the chairman of the formed team Prof Abdulkarim Mruma submitted his report to the head of state.