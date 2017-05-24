Tanzanian Scholar On Board of Top South Africa University University

Dar es Salaam — Prof Honest Ngowi, of Mzumbe University, has been appointed a member of the University of Stellenbosch Business School Executive Education's International Advisory Board for 2017-2019.

Stellenbosch is a school of organisational and management development in South Africa.

Prof Ngowi, who is a seasoned columnist with The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers, joins 11 other board members to support and direct the institution's delivery of services.

It is internationally accredited and rated by the Financial Times in London to be on the top 100 list in the world since 2010 and rated in the number one position among others.

According to the appointment letter, "being a member of the Advisory Board provides a stellar opportunity to shape the executive and leadership education industry which seems to be Prof Ngowi's passion and expertise. He has been appointed to provide continuous input and reflection for the University to stay abreast and ensuring high quality output." .

This is based on Prof Ngowi's experience and insight to help that will help Stellenbosch to enhance its services and contribute to its quest to develop an advanced learning network across Africa.

Other board members are drawn from Lesotho, South Africa, Mauritius, Botswana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Belgium.