24 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hlaudi Motsoeneng Expected to Appear Before Disciplinary Hearing

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to appear before a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday, reportedly on comments he made at a media briefing last month.

Motsoeneng's legal representative' advocate Zola Majavu' told Sunday World that reports that the disciplinary hearing stemmed from a report by the Public Protector recommending that disciplinary action be taken against Motsoeneng, were false.

The DA applied to have Motsoeneng's appointment as group executive for corporate affairs set aside and the court ruled in December that he could not go to work in any capacity at the SABC, pending the findings of a new disciplinary inquiry or a court review of parts of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's report on his conduct, which was released in February 2014.

Motsoeneng was removed as chief operating officer (COO) after the Supreme Court of Appeal in September rejected his bid to appeal the Western Cape High Court's November 2015 ruling declaring his appointment irrational and setting it aside.

The findings included that he lied about his qualifications, that he purged the SABC of staff and promoted people and raised salaries without following the correct procedures.

Motsoeneng recently held a press briefing in which he reportedly addressed "pending matters" which included the 90% local quota, new board members and the broadcaster's financial status.

News24

South Africa

