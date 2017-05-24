Tanzania: Overtaxation Kills Security Firms - Group

Dar es Salaam — A specialised risk management company, WS Insight, has asked the government to consider reversing the classification of security companies to reduce the burden of taxes which are said to be crippling the local security firms.

For the first time, private security companies were last year included among the 'professional services' businesses that are subject to the 5 per cent withholding tax - an obligation applied to higher-wage professionals in areas such as accountancy and consultancy.

The firm says the re-classification of private security introduced in the Finance Act has damaging and deepening impacts to the industry.

"There are fundamental differences between the financial make-ups of security companies when compared to the professional services which the 5 percent tax was originally devised to include. Professional services such as architecture and law are essentially skill and knowledge-based. The security industry, by contrast, is highly manpower-intensive and engages low-skilled labour in employment following a short period of training," the company said in a statement yesterday.

"The upshot is that security firms' gross incomes do not far exceed the costs of meeting the payroll of guard staff. When overheads, statutory taxes and other costs are added, the result is a narrow profit margin."

According to the statement, the requirement that a security company's customers deduct a 5 per cent withholding tax from their payment upfront has major ramifications for the profits and cash flow of the security company hence making payment of staff wages, other tax obligations and general operational costs to become more challenging.

While companies in other industries are able to claim back their withholding tax payments from corporate tax, the proportionally low net profit level typical in the security industry means they are illegible for such refunds.